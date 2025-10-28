New Gold Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

New Gold ( (TSE:NGD) ) has shared an update.

On October 28, 2025, New Gold Inc. released its financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, reporting significant revenue growth compared to the previous year. The company achieved revenues of $462.5 million for the third quarter and $980 million for the nine months, reflecting a strong operational performance. Net earnings also saw a substantial increase, reaching $142.3 million for the third quarter and $194.2 million for the nine months. This financial performance underscores New Gold’s improved market positioning and operational efficiency, which could have positive implications for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:NGD) stock is a Hold with a C$9.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on New Gold stock, see the TSE:NGD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:NGD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:NGD is a Neutral.

New Gold’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are offset by valuation concerns and weak technical indicators. The company’s ability to manage debt and improve cash flow will be crucial for future growth.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:NGD stock, click here.

More about New Gold

New Gold Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and production of gold and copper. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, and is listed on the TSX and NYSE American exchanges under the symbol NGD.

Average Trading Volume: 2,291,867

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$7.18B

For a thorough assessment of NGD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue