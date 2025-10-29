New Gold Achieves Record Production and Cash Flow in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

New Gold ( (TSE:NGD) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, New Gold Inc. announced its third-quarter results, highlighting record production and free cash flow driven by the Rainy River mine. The company reported a significant increase in gold production and a substantial improvement in free cash flow, allowing it to repay $260 million in debt. New Gold is on track to meet its annual guidance for gold and copper production, with expectations of continued strong performance in the fourth quarter. The company has also made progress on its C-Zone cave construction at New Afton, positioning itself for future growth and enhanced shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:NGD) stock is a Hold with a C$9.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on New Gold stock, see the TSE:NGD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:NGD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:NGD is a Neutral.

New Gold’s overall score is driven by strong earnings call performance and financial improvements, offset by cash flow challenges and a high P/E ratio. Technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, which, along with valuation concerns, tempers the stock’s attractiveness.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:NGD stock, click here.

More about New Gold

New Gold Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold and copper production. The company is known for its operations at the Rainy River and New Afton mines, with a market focus on maximizing production efficiency and financial performance.

Average Trading Volume: 2,291,560

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$6.99B

Find detailed analytics on NGD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue