New Frontier Minerals to Launch Drilling Campaign at Harts Range Project

Castillo Copper Ltd. ( (AU:NFM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

New Frontier Minerals Limited has received regulatory approval to commence its maiden drilling campaign at the Harts Range Heavy Rare Earth and Niobium Project in Northern Territory, Australia. The campaign will involve up to 46 reverse circulation drill holes targeting high-priority anomalies to explore the depth extension of heavy rare earth mineralization, with a focus on dysprosium and terbium. The company is also awaiting results from metallurgical test work, which could expedite commercialisation and potential offtake negotiations. This strategic move, along with the planned US OTCQB market listing, aims to strengthen NFM’s international visibility and broaden its investor base.

More about Castillo Copper Ltd.

New Frontier Minerals Limited is an Australian company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of critical minerals, particularly heavy rare earth elements and niobium. The company aims to enhance its market visibility and investor base by listing on the US OTCQB market.

YTD Price Performance: 27.78%

Average Trading Volume: 2,198,096

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$36.92M

