New Frontier Minerals Expands Heavy Rare Earth Discoveries at Harts Range

Castillo Copper Ltd. ( (AU:NFM) ) has provided an update.

New Frontier Minerals Limited has announced significant findings at its Harts Range Project, including the discovery of a new prospect, Old Trafford, which extends heavy rare earth mineralization 320 meters west of the Westminster Prospect. The company is advancing regulatory approvals and planning a drilling campaign to further explore these promising targets, which could enhance its position in the mining industry and offer potential benefits to stakeholders.

More about Castillo Copper Ltd.

New Frontier Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in identifying and developing heavy rare earth elements, niobium, and tantalum, with a market focus on expanding its mineral resource base in Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 1,385,402

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$20.87M

