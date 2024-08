New Destiny Mining (TSE:NED) has released an update.

New Destiny Mining Corp. is advancing its exploration program at the Treasure Mountain project in British Columbia, drilling holes TMN24-02 and TMN24-03 to explore copper-silver zones beneath historic workings. The Railroad zone, known for prior surface mineralization, is targeted to test the depth extension of the copper and silver findings.

