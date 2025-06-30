New Concepts Holdings Ltd Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from New Concepts Holdings Ltd ( (HK:2221) ).

New Concepts Holdings Ltd, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles within its three committees. The board includes executive directors Mr. Zhu Yongjun and Mr. Pan Yimin, as well as independent non-executive directors Ms. Du Yun, Mr. Lo Chun Chiu, Adrian, Dr. Tong Ka Lok, and Mr. Choy Wai Shek, Raymond, MH, JP. The announcement outlines the leadership of the audit, remuneration, and nomination committees, highlighting the company’s governance structure.

More about New Concepts Holdings Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 12,929,733

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$115.6M

