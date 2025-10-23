New Concepts Holdings Completes Share Subscriptions 3 and 4

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from New Concepts Holdings Ltd ( (HK:2221) ).

New Concepts Holdings Ltd has completed the issuance of new shares under Subscriptions 3 and 4, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately HK$3,450,000. The funds will be used to repay overdue payables and for general working capital. The completion of these subscriptions has slightly altered the company’s shareholding structure, with new shares issued to Subscriber 3 and Subscriber 4.

New Concepts Holdings Ltd is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability. It operates in the financial sector, focusing on issuing and managing shares under a general mandate.

Average Trading Volume: 731,671

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$202.4M

