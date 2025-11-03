New Age Exploration Limited Issues Over 602 Million Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

New Age Exploration Limited ( (AU:NAE) ) has provided an announcement.

New Age Exploration Limited has issued over 602 million fully paid ordinary shares to Placement Participants under ASX Listing Rules, without needing to disclose information to investors under the Corporations Act. This strategic move, authorized by the Board, indicates the company’s compliance with relevant legal provisions and its proactive approach to capital management, potentially impacting its financial flexibility and stakeholder interests.

New Age Exploration Limited operates in the exploration industry, focusing on identifying and developing mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, aiming to enhance its portfolio and market presence.

Current Market Cap: A$8.12M

