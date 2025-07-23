NevGold Achieves Up to 92% Antimony Recovery at Nevada Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nevgold Corp ( (TSE:NAU) ) has issued an update.

NevGold Corp announced promising results from its metallurgical testwork program at the Limousine Butte Project in Nevada, achieving up to 92% antimony recovery with minimal impact on gold recovery. These results are a significant step in advancing the project towards a gold-antimony Mineral Resource Estimate by the end of 2025, highlighting the project’s potential for further exploration and development.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:NAU is a Neutral.

Nevgold Corp’s overall stock score reflects the challenges typical of an exploration-stage mining company, including financial instability due to non-existent revenues and cash burn. However, positive technical indicators and recent promising corporate developments provide some optimism for future growth.

NevGold Corp is a mining company operating in the prolific mining jurisdiction of Nevada. The company focuses on exploring and developing gold and antimony resources, with a particular emphasis on the oxide gold-antimony Limousine Butte Project.

Average Trading Volume: 237,573

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$41.75M

