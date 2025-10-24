Neusoft Education Expands Investment in Wealth Management and Structured Deposits

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Neusoft Education Technology Co. Limited ( (HK:9616) ) has issued an announcement.

Neusoft Education Technology Co. Limited, through its affiliated entity Dalian University, has entered into agreements to further invest in wealth management products and structured deposits. On October 24, 2025, Dalian University subscribed to RMB200 million worth of wealth management products from Industrial Bank and RMB100 million in structured deposits from China Guangfa Bank using its self-owned idle funds. These transactions are classified as discloseable under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Listing Rules, requiring notification and announcement but exempting them from circular and independent shareholders’ approval requirements.

More about Neusoft Education Technology Co. Limited

Average Trading Volume: 549,384

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.72B

