Neurotech International Relocates Headquarters to Melbourne

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Neurotech International ( (AU:NTI) ) has issued an announcement.

Neurotech International Limited has announced a change in its registered office and principal place of business to a new address in Melbourne, effective immediately. This move is part of the company’s ongoing operational adjustments, potentially enhancing its strategic positioning within the biopharmaceutical industry focused on pediatric neurological disorders.

More about Neurotech International

Neurotech International Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for pediatric neurological disorders. The company is primarily working on NTI164, an oral cannabinoid drug therapy, and has conducted successful clinical trials in Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), PANDAS/PANS, and Rett Syndrome. Neurotech is also preparing for a clinical trial in spastic cerebral palsy.

Average Trading Volume: 622,495

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$19.94M

Learn more about NTI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue