Neurocrine Biosciences Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Neurocrine Biosciences ( (NBIX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Neurocrine Biosciences presented to its investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for neuropsychiatric, neurological, and neuroendocrine disorders, with a portfolio that includes FDA-approved therapies and a robust pipeline of clinical development programs.

In its third quarter of 2025, Neurocrine Biosciences reported strong financial results, highlighted by a 28% year-over-year growth in total net product sales, reaching $790 million. The company attributes this growth to the continued success of its flagship products, INGREZZA and CRENESSITY.

Key financial metrics from the quarter include INGREZZA achieving $687 million in net product sales, marking a 12% year-over-year increase, and CRENESSITY recording $98 million in sales with significant new patient enrollments. The company’s net income also saw a substantial rise, with GAAP net income reaching $209.5 million, up from $129.8 million the previous year.

Neurocrine Biosciences continues to advance its clinical pipeline with significant developments, including the initiation of a Phase 3 trial for direclidine in schizophrenia and promising data from its osavampator study in major depressive disorder. The company is also expanding its sales teams to support the growth of its key products.

Looking forward, Neurocrine Biosciences remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, with management reaffirming its full-year guidance for INGREZZA and highlighting its strategic focus on advancing its clinical programs and expanding market presence.

