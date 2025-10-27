Neurocrine Biosciences’ New Study on MDD Treatment: What Investors Need to Know

Neurocrine Biosciences ((NBIX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Neurocrine Biosciences is currently conducting a study titled A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Maintenance of Effect of NBI-1065845 as an Adjunctive Treatment in Subjects With Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). The primary goal is to assess the efficacy of NBI-1065845 in delaying the relapse of depressive symptoms in individuals with MDD, highlighting its potential as a maintenance treatment.

The study is testing NBI-1065845, an oral tablet, as an adjunctive treatment to standard therapies for MDD. This drug is compared against a placebo to determine its effectiveness in maintaining symptom relief.

This Phase 3 study employs a randomized, parallel intervention model with quadruple masking, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are all blinded to the treatment allocations. The main aim is to evaluate the treatment’s effectiveness.

The study began on September 19, 2025, and is currently recruiting participants. The primary completion and estimated study completion dates have not been disclosed yet. The last update was also on September 19, 2025, indicating the study’s recent initiation.

For investors, the successful outcome of this study could positively influence Neurocrine Biosciences’ stock performance by expanding its portfolio in the MDD treatment market. This development could also affect investor sentiment, especially if the drug proves to be a viable alternative to existing treatments. Competitors in the MDD treatment space will be closely monitoring these results.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

