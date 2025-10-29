Neurocrine Biosciences Completes Phase 2 Study on NBI-1070770 for Depression

Neurocrine Biosciences ((NBIX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Neurocrine Biosciences has recently completed a Phase 2 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 2, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study to Assess the Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of NBI-1070770 in Adults With Major Depressive Disorder.’ The study aimed to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of the drug NBI-1070770 in improving symptoms of major depressive disorder (MDD) compared to a placebo.

The intervention being tested is NBI-1070770, an oral suspension drug, administered in low, medium, and high doses. The purpose of this drug is to alleviate symptoms of depression in individuals diagnosed with MDD.

The study was interventional, with participants randomly assigned to different groups receiving either the experimental drug or a placebo. The study followed a parallel intervention model and employed triple masking, meaning that the participant, care provider, and investigator were unaware of the group assignments. The primary purpose of the study was treatment-focused.

Key dates for the study include its start on February 12, 2024, and the last update on October 27, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and understanding its timeline.

The completion of this study could have significant implications for Neurocrine Biosciences’ stock performance. Positive results may boost investor confidence and enhance the company’s competitive position in the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in the treatment of depression. Investors should also consider the broader industry context, including other companies developing similar treatments.

The study is now completed, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

