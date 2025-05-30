Neurocrine Announces Leadership Transition with New CMO

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

The latest update is out from Neurocrine ( (NBIX) ).

Neurocrine has announced a leadership transition with Sanjay Keswani, M.D. set to succeed Eiry W. Roberts, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer effective June 2, 2025. Dr. Roberts, who has served in the role for seven years, will continue with the company as a Strategic Advisor to the CEO until the end of 2025. The transition involves an amended employment agreement for Dr. Roberts, maintaining her salary and bonus eligibility while ensuring her equity awards continue to vest.

The most recent analyst rating on (NBIX) stock is a Buy with a $150.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Neurocrine stock, see the NBIX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NBIX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NBIX is a Outperform.

Neurocrine’s stock score reflects its strong financial performance and promising developments in R&D, tempered by valuation concerns and operational challenges. While the company’s financial stability and growth potential are significant strengths, high P/E ratio and reimbursement challenges pose risks. The technical analysis suggests mixed signals, indicating potential volatility.

To see Spark’s full report on NBIX stock, click here.

More about Neurocrine

Average Trading Volume: 1,529,634

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $12.18B

See more data about NBIX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.