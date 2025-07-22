Neural Therapeutics Gains Approval for Strategic Acquisition of German CBD Retailer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Neural Therapeutics Inc. ( (TSE:NURL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Neural Therapeutics Inc. announced that CWE European Holdings Inc. shareholders have approved a Strategic Investment and Option Agreement, allowing Neural to potentially acquire up to 100% of CWE, a leading CBD retailer in Germany. This multi-stage transaction aims to expand Neural’s commercial presence in Europe and aligns with its strategy to develop new mescaline-based mental health therapies. The approval marks a significant milestone for both companies, with CWE poised to grow its retail footprint in Germany and Neural enhancing its wellness business and drug discovery efforts.

Neural Therapeutics Inc. is an ethnobotanical drug discovery company focused on developing therapeutic drugs for mental illnesses related to substance use disorders, such as alcohol and opioid dependence. The company employs an innovative approach using sub-hallucinogenic doses of mescaline extract to enhance safety and scalability while maintaining therapeutic efficacy.

Average Trading Volume: 50,460

