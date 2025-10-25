Neuland Laboratories Opens Special Window for Share Transfer Requests

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Neuland Laboratories Ltd. ( (IN:NEULANDLAB) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Neuland Laboratories Limited has announced a special window for the re-lodgement of transfer requests for physical shares. This move, as per the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s regulations, aims to facilitate the transfer process for stakeholders, potentially impacting the company’s shareholding structure and providing clarity to investors.

More about Neuland Laboratories Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 2,838

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 207.7B INR

