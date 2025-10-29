NetLinkz Ltd. Announces Strategic Rebranding and Capital Consolidation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

NetLinkz Ltd. ( (AU:NET) ) has provided an announcement.

NetLinkz Ltd. has announced plans to change its name to Securelink Networks Limited and consolidate its issued capital on a fifty-for-one basis, pending shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. This strategic rebranding and consolidation aim to align the company’s growth strategy in the ASEAN region and create a more attractive capital structure for institutional and retail investors. The consolidation is expected to result in a more effective capital structure and a share price that appeals to a broader range of investors, without materially affecting the aggregate value of shareholders’ holdings.

More about NetLinkz Ltd.

NetLinkz Ltd. operates in the cybersecurity industry, focusing on providing secure network solutions. The company is expanding its market focus to the ASEAN region, leveraging a joint venture with PT&T in the Philippines to grow its cyber business.

Average Trading Volume: 5,230,122

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$11.64M

See more insights into NET stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue