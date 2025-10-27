Netel Secures SEK 50 Million Contract with Ellevio for Lidingö Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Netel Holding AB ( (SE:NETEL) ) has shared an update.

Netel Holding AB has secured a contract worth approximately SEK 50 million with Ellevio for the reconstruction and refurbishment of a distribution station on Lidingö, near Stockholm. This project, set to begin in autumn 2025 and conclude by autumn 2028, underscores Netel’s role in supporting the electrification of society and strengthens its position in the Northern European infrastructure sector.

More about Netel Holding AB

Netel Holding AB is a leader in the development and maintenance of critical infrastructure within Infraservices, Power, and Telecom in Northern Europe. With 25 years of experience, the company is involved in the entire value chain from design to maintenance of facilities, aiming to secure a reliable future where technology transforms society. Netel reported net sales of SEK 3,300 million in 2024 and employs about 840 people. It has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021.

