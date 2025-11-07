NerdWallet Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings Growth

NerdWallet, Inc. Class A ( (NRDS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information NerdWallet, Inc. Class A presented to its investors.

NerdWallet, Inc., a personal finance company, offers consumers and small businesses financial guidance through its website and app, focusing on helping users make informed financial decisions. In its third quarter of 2025, NerdWallet reported a revenue of $215.1 million, marking a 12% increase compared to the previous year. The company achieved a GAAP net income of $26.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, and an adjusted EBITDA of $53.6 million.

The quarter saw mixed results across different revenue streams. Insurance revenue rose by 3% year-over-year to $70.9 million, while credit card revenue fell by 25% due to challenges in organic search traffic. Loans revenue, however, surged by 66%, driven by growth in personal and mortgage loans, bolstered by the integration of Next Door Lending. Emerging verticals, including banking products, saw an impressive 83% increase in revenue.

NerdWallet’s strategic focus on performance marketing and operational efficiency contributed to these results, with the company underspending on brand marketing by $8 million as it reevaluated its strategy. Looking ahead, NerdWallet anticipates returning to typical brand spending levels in the fourth quarter.

The company remains optimistic about its long-term growth prospects, leveraging its trusted brand and distribution channels to convert traffic into lasting consumer relationships. NerdWallet’s management expects continued revenue growth, projecting fourth-quarter revenue between $207 million and $215 million, with a GAAP operating income forecasted to range from $13 million to $17 million.

