NeoGenomics Reports Strong Revenue Growth Amid Rising Losses

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a leading cancer diagnostics company specializing in oncology-focused testing services, providing comprehensive diagnostic solutions to oncologists, pathologists, and healthcare institutions across the United States and the United Kingdom.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, NeoGenomics announced a 12% year-over-year increase in total revenue, reaching $188 million. The company highlighted significant growth in clinical revenue and next-generation sequencing (NGS) services, despite an increase in net loss.

The company’s clinical revenue surged by 18%, with NGS revenue alone growing by 24% and now comprising nearly a third of the clinical revenue. However, the net loss for the quarter increased by 53% to $27 million, while adjusted EBITDA saw a decline of 9% to $12 million. Operating expenses rose due to impairment charges and higher compensation costs, yet the company maintained a strong cash position with $164 million in cash and equivalents.

Looking ahead, NeoGenomics remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, reaffirming its full-year guidance for 2025. The company is focused on expanding its clinical volumes and enhancing customer experience, aiming to strengthen its position as a preferred partner for community hospitals and oncologists.

NeoGenomics’ management is confident in its strategic initiatives and anticipates continued momentum into 2026, driven by its innovative cancer testing solutions and robust market presence.

