Neogen Appoints New CFO to Drive Growth

Neogen ( (NEOG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 30, 2025, Neogen Corporation announced the appointment of Bryan Riggsbee as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective November 3, 2025. Riggsbee brings over 25 years of financial leadership experience from the diagnostics and healthcare industries, having previously served as CFO at bioMérieux and Myriad Genetics. His appointment is expected to strengthen Neogen’s global finance organization and support its strategy for sustainable growth and operational excellence.

Spark’s Take on NEOG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NEOG is a Neutral.

Neogen’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance challenges, including declining revenue and profitability. Technical analysis provides some positive momentum, but valuation concerns due to negative earnings weigh heavily. The absence of a dividend yield further affects its attractiveness.

More about Neogen

Neogen Corporation is a global leader in food safety solutions, committed to enhancing global food security and advancing human and animal well-being. The company operates in the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets, with a presence in over 140 countries, leveraging science and technology to deliver optimized products and technology.

Average Trading Volume: 5,911,345

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.35B

