Neodecortech S.p.A. Acquires Additional Own Shares

An update from Neodecortech SpA ( (IT:NDT) ) is now available.

Neodecortech S.p.A. announced the purchase of 7,000 of its own shares between July 28 and August 1, 2025, at an average price of 2.8994 Euros per share, totaling 20,296.00 Euros. This transaction reflects the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its share capital, now holding 696,000 own shares, which constitutes 4.895% of its share capital, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:NDT) stock is a Buy with a EUR4.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Neodecortech SpA stock, see the IT:NDT Stock Forecast page.

More about Neodecortech SpA

Neodecortech S.p.A. is a leading European company specializing in the production of decorative surfaces for melamine panels and flooring, primarily serving the interior design sector. The company offers a comprehensive range of products, including decorative papers, decorative prints, finish foil, melamine film, laminates, and anti-fingerprint surfaces, covering all phases of production from raw material management to logistics.

Average Trading Volume: 7,695

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €41.23M

