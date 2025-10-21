Neo-Neon Holdings Renews Major Loan Agreement with Increased Cap

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Neo Neon Holdings ( (HK:1868) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Neo-Neon Holdings Limited has announced the renewal of its loan agreement with Tongfang Science Park and Tongfang, increasing the loan cap from RMB400,000,000 to RMB600,000,000 for the period from March 2026 to March 2029. This agreement is significant as it constitutes a major transaction under the Listing Rules, requiring independent shareholder approval, and highlights the company’s ongoing financial relationship with its controlling shareholder, Tongfang.

Neo-Neon Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in providing loans and financial services. The company operates within the financial industry, focusing on connected transactions and major financial agreements.

Average Trading Volume: 107,188

Current Market Cap: HK$775M

