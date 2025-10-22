Nelson Resources Ltd. Announces AGM with Digital Transition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nelson Resources Ltd. ( (AU:NES) ) just unveiled an update.

Nelson Resources Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled for November 26, 2025, in Perth. The company is transitioning to electronic distribution of meeting notices, encouraging shareholders to utilize digital platforms for proxy voting and communications. This move reflects a broader industry trend towards digitalization, aiming to streamline shareholder engagement and reduce environmental impact.

Nelson Resources Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in identifying and extracting valuable minerals, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 45,913,846

Current Market Cap: A$15.38M

