Nelson Resources Announces Annual General Meeting Details

An announcement from Nelson Resources Ltd. ( (AU:NES) ) is now available.

Nelson Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 26, 2025, in Perth, Australia. The meeting will address several key agenda items, including the consideration of the company’s financial statements and reports, a non-binding resolution on the remuneration report, and the election of Mr. Daniel Smith as a director. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or via proxy.

Average Trading Volume: 45,913,846

Current Market Cap: A$15.38M

