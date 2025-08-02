Nelcast Limited Releases AGM Voting Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Nelcast Limited ( (IN:NELCAST) ).

Nelcast Limited, a company listed on both BSE and NSE, held its 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 1, 2025, via video conferencing. The company has submitted the voting results and the consolidated Scrutinizer’s Report from the AGM in accordance with SEBI regulations, which are now available on their website.

More about Nelcast Limited

Average Trading Volume: 36,605

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 14.72B INR

