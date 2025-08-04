Nekkar ASA Renews Share Buy-Back Program to Enhance Corporate Value

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nekkar ASA ( (DE:0TT) ) just unveiled an update.

Nekkar ASA has announced the renewal of its share buy-back program, authorized by its Board of Directors, with a maximum limit of NOK 100 million and covering up to 10,742,711 shares. This program, managed independently, aims to enhance corporate value and is set to conclude by May 2026. During the recent week, Nekkar purchased 52,875 shares, bringing its total holdings to 6.194% of the company’s shares. This strategic move is expected to strengthen Nekkar’s market position and potentially increase shareholder value.

More about Nekkar ASA

Nekkar ASA is an industrial long-term owner of ocean-based technology companies. The company focuses on investing in and developing technology businesses within sustainable oceans, robotics, intelligent logistics, and digital solutions. With a 50-year industrial heritage from Syncrolift, Nekkar employs a buy-to-own strategy to build long-term value, supporting operating companies with a strong balance sheet and strategic reinvestment for sustainable growth.

YTD Price Performance: -1.09%

Average Trading Volume: 83,289

Current Market Cap: NOK1.07B

