NDTV Announces Approval of Amalgamation Scheme

New Delhi Television Limited ( (IN:NDTV) ) has issued an announcement.

New Delhi Television Limited has announced that the Registrar of Companies for the NCT of Delhi and Haryana has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation, which involves the merger of NDTV Networks Limited, NDTV Worldwide Limited, NDTV Media Limited, and NDTV Labs Limited into NDTV. This amalgamation, effective from October 1, 2025, is expected to streamline operations and potentially enhance the company’s market position by consolidating its subsidiaries under a single entity.

More about New Delhi Television Limited

New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV) operates in the media industry, primarily focusing on television broadcasting. It offers a range of news and entertainment programming, catering to a diverse audience across India.

Average Trading Volume: 21,283

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: 10.57B INR

See more data about NDTV stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

