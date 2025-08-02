NCS Multistage Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results

Ncs Multistage Holdings ( (NCSM) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ncs Multistage Holdings presented to its investors.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. is a prominent provider of engineered products and services aimed at optimizing oil and natural gas well construction and completions, primarily serving the exploration and production sector across North America and select international markets.

In its second-quarter 2025 earnings report, NCS Multistage Holdings reported a notable 23% year-over-year increase in total revenues, reaching $36.5 million. The company also achieved a net income of $0.9 million, translating to diluted earnings per share of $0.34, bolstered by a $1.4 million tax benefit in Canada.

Key financial highlights include an adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 million, marking a $1.3 million improvement from the previous year, and a strong cash position with $25.4 million on hand against $7.7 million in total debt. The company also announced the strategic acquisition of Reservoir Metrics, LLC, enhancing its tracer diagnostics service line.

Despite the positive financial performance, NCS remains cautiously optimistic about the latter half of 2025, acknowledging potential challenges such as declining U.S. rig counts, slow recovery in Canada, and possible oversupply in the oil market. Nonetheless, the company continues to focus on its strategic priorities to drive growth and shareholder value.

Looking ahead, NCS Multistage Holdings is poised to leverage its strong market position and innovative solutions to navigate industry challenges, aiming to sustain its growth trajectory and deliver value to its stakeholders.

