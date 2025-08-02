NCS Multistage Holdings Reports Strong Q2 Earnings

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

NCS Multistage Holdings Reports Strong Q2 Earnings

NCS Multistage Holdings Reports Strong Q2 Earnings

Ncs Multistage Holdings ((NCSM)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The recent earnings call for NCS Multistage Holdings conveyed a generally positive sentiment, highlighting strong revenue and EBITDA performance, particularly in Canada, and the successful strategic acquisition of ResMetrics. However, the company also faced challenges, including a decline in international revenue and market uncertainties that could impact future guidance.

Strong Revenue Performance

The company reported second-quarter revenue of $36 million, which exceeded the high end of their guided range by more than $7 million. For the first half of 2025, revenue reached over $86 million, marking an 18% increase compared to the first half of 2024. This strong performance underscores the company’s ability to surpass expectations and drive growth.

Significant Growth in Canada

NCS Multistage Holdings experienced significant growth in Canada, with revenue for the first half of 2025 reaching $56 million, a 27% increase compared to the same period in 2024. This growth highlights the company’s successful operations and market presence in the Canadian region.

Adjusted EBITDA Improvement

The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 million for Q2 2025, which exceeded the guided range of negative $2 million to breakeven. This represents a year-over-year improvement of $1.3 million, showcasing the company’s enhanced operational efficiency and financial health.

Strategic Acquisition of ResMetrics

NCS Multistage Holdings announced the acquisition of ResMetrics, a provider of tracer diagnostics. This strategic move is expected to bolster the company’s offerings, with ResMetrics contributing over $10 million in trailing 12-month unaudited revenue and an EBITDA margin of over 30%.

Positive Earnings Growth

The company reported a net income of $0.9 million for Q2 2025, translating to diluted earnings per share of $0.34. This is a significant improvement compared to a net loss of $3.1 million or a loss per share of $1.21 in the prior year, indicating a positive trajectory in earnings growth.

International Revenue Decline

Despite the overall positive performance, international revenues decreased by 17%, primarily due to the timing of tracer diagnostic projects in the Middle East. This decline highlights the challenges the company faces in maintaining consistent international revenue streams.

Adjusted Gross Margin Decrease

The adjusted gross margin for Q2 2025 was reported at 36%, down from 40% a year ago. This decrease was primarily due to the mix of products sold and services provided, indicating a need for strategic adjustments to improve margins.

Market and Industry Conditions

The company expressed a cautious outlook for the second half of 2025, citing deteriorating market and industry conditions. These include a decline in the U.S. rig count and the potential for an oversupplied oil market, which could impact future performance.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, NCS Multistage Holdings provided guidance indicating strong performance for the first half of 2025, with revenues exceeding expectations. The full-year 2025 revenue guidance was adjusted to a range of $168 million to $176 million, with expected adjusted EBITDA ranging from $21 million to $24 million. The acquisition of ResMetrics is anticipated to contribute an additional $4 million to $5 million in revenue and $1 million to $1.5 million in adjusted EBITDA for the last five months of 2025, bringing the combined full-year revenue guidance to between $172 million and $181 million.

In summary, the earnings call for NCS Multistage Holdings highlighted a positive outlook with strong revenue and EBITDA performance, particularly in Canada, and the strategic acquisition of ResMetrics. However, challenges such as international revenue decline and market uncertainties remain. The company’s forward-looking guidance suggests continued growth, with expectations for increased revenue and EBITDA in the coming months.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement