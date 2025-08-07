NCR Voyix Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On August 7, 2025, NCR Voyix reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, ending June 30. The company saw a decrease in revenue to $666 million from $722 million in the previous year, but net income improved to $1 million from a $90 million loss. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $95 million, and the company maintained its full-year 2025 outlook. NCR Voyix continues to focus on strategic initiatives, including product innovation and expanding payment capabilities, which are expected to drive value for customers and shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (VYX) stock is a Buy with a $16.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NCR Voyix stock, see the VYX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VYX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VYX is a Neutral.

VYX’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, characterized by revenue volatility and cash flow issues. While technical indicators suggest short-term bullish momentum, valuation concerns with a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield weigh heavily. The earnings call provides some optimism with efficiency gains, but significant risks remain, particularly from revenue declines and tariff-related costs.

More about NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation is a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions for the retail and restaurant industries. The company transforms retail stores and restaurant systems through platform-led SaaS and services capabilities, serving customers in more than 30 countries.

Average Trading Volume: 1,833,349

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.82B

