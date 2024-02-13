nCino Bolsters Stability with Extended Credit Agreement

nCino (NCNO) has released an update.

nCino, Inc. has amended its credit agreement with Bank of America, extending the maturity date of its senior secured revolving credit facility to February 11, 2025. This strategic financial move strengthens nCino’s financial position, offering an extended timeframe for managing its credit, which may be of particular interest to investors monitoring the company’s stability and long-term planning.

