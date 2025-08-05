NCC Group Executives Reinvest in Company Shares

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from NCC Group plc ( (GB:NCC) ).

NCC Group plc has announced the reinvestment and purchase of its ordinary shares by key executives as part of the UK Share Incentive Plan. This move, involving several top executives including the CEO, CFO, and COO, reflects a commitment to the company’s growth and stability, potentially boosting stakeholder confidence and reinforcing its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:NCC) stock is a Buy with a £150.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NCC Group plc stock, see the GB:NCC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:NCC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:NCC is a Neutral.

The overall score is influenced by strong corporate events that reflect strategic growth initiatives and management confidence. However, financial performance and valuation concerns, along with bearish technical indicators, weigh down the stock’s attractiveness.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:NCC stock, click here.

More about NCC Group plc

NCC Group plc operates in the cybersecurity industry, providing a range of services including cyber resilience, risk management, and software escrow solutions. The company focuses on helping businesses protect their critical assets from cyber threats and ensuring compliance with industry standards.

Average Trading Volume: 1,088,841

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £468.7M

For a thorough assessment of NCC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue