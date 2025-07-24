NCC Group CFO Receives Share Option Awards

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

NCC Group plc ( (GB:NCC) ) has shared an announcement.

NCC Group plc announced a transaction involving its Chief Financial Officer, Guy Ellis, who has been granted 9,668 share option awards under the company’s Sharesave Plan. These options are exercisable between September 2028 and February 2029 at a price of £1.1387 per share, reflecting the company’s commitment to aligning management incentives with long-term shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:NCC) stock is a Buy with a £150.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NCC Group plc stock, see the GB:NCC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:NCC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:NCC is a Neutral.

The overall score is influenced by strong corporate events that reflect strategic growth initiatives and management confidence. However, financial performance and valuation concerns, along with bearish technical indicators, weigh down the stock’s attractiveness.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:NCC stock, click here.

More about NCC Group plc

NCC Group plc operates in the cybersecurity and risk mitigation industry, providing services such as security consulting, managed security services, and software escrow. The company focuses on helping organizations protect their critical assets from cyber threats and ensuring business continuity.

Average Trading Volume: 1,101,087

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £461.7M

For an in-depth examination of NCC stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue