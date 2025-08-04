NCC Group Announces Block Listing for 1 Million Shares

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

NCC Group plc ( (GB:NCC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

NCC Group plc, a prominent player in the cybersecurity and risk mitigation industry, has announced a block listing application for 1,000,000 Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange. This move, involving shares reserved under existing block listing facilities, is part of the company’s strategy to manage share options through its Restricted Share Plan and Long Term Incentive Plan. The admission of these shares is expected to be effective on 5 August 2025, allowing them to rank equally with existing shares, which could potentially enhance the company’s market liquidity and provide more flexibility in its equity management.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:NCC) stock is a Buy with a £150.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NCC Group plc stock, see the GB:NCC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:NCC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:NCC is a Neutral.

The overall score is influenced by strong corporate events that reflect strategic growth initiatives and management confidence. However, financial performance and valuation concerns, along with bearish technical indicators, weigh down the stock’s attractiveness.

More about NCC Group plc

Average Trading Volume: 1,088,841

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £468.7M

