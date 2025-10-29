NBT Bancorp Reports Record Q3 2025 Earnings

NBT Bancorp ( (NBTB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information NBT Bancorp presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, NY, operates primarily through NBT Bank, N.A., offering a range of banking services across several states in the northeastern United States. The company also provides retirement plan services and insurance through its subsidiaries.

In its latest earnings report, NBT Bancorp announced record net income for the third quarter of 2025, reaching $54.5 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, a significant increase from the previous year and the prior quarter. This growth was bolstered by the acquisition of Evans Bancorp, which added substantial assets and operations to NBT’s portfolio.

Key financial highlights include a net interest income of $135.3 million, reflecting a notable rise due to higher earning asset yields and the full integration of Evans Bancorp. The net interest margin improved to 3.66%, and the company saw an increase in noninterest income to $51.4 million, driven by service charges, card services, and insurance revenues. Additionally, the company’s loan and deposit balances saw substantial growth, with total loans reaching $11.60 billion and deposits at $13.66 billion.

Looking ahead, NBT Bancorp remains focused on enhancing shareholder value, as evidenced by its 13th consecutive annual dividend increase and the recent approval of a stock repurchase program. The company’s strategic initiatives, including the integration of Evans Bancorp, position it for continued growth and stability in the financial sector.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue