NB Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend Amid Strong Q2

An announcement from NB Bancorp, Inc. ( (NBBK) ) is now available.

On July 23, 2025, NB Bancorp, Inc. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share, payable on August 20, 2025. The company reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with net income rising to $14.6 million and operating net income reaching $15.0 million. The quarter was marked by record earnings, a share repurchase program, and the announcement of a pending acquisition of Provident Bancorp, Inc. The company experienced growth in loans, an expansion in net interest margin, and a decrease in deposits. The financial results reflect NB Bancorp’s strategic focus on growth and enhancing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (NBBK) stock is a Buy with a $20.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NB Bancorp, Inc. stock, see the NBBK Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NBBK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NBBK is a Outperform.

NB Bancorp’s strong financial performance and strategic corporate actions are the main drivers of its favorable score. Technical analysis also supports a moderately bullish outlook. The reasonable valuation further solidifies its position, making it an attractive option within the regional banking sector. The exclusion of earnings call data does not significantly impact the overall assessment.

More about NB Bancorp, Inc.

NB Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Needham Bank, operating in the financial services industry. The company focuses on providing banking services, including loans and cash management solutions, with a market focus on commercial customers.

Average Trading Volume: 281,652

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $651.9M

