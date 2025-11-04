Navitas Semiconductor’s Strategic Shift to High-Power Markets

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation ( (NVTS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Navitas Semiconductor Corporation presented to its investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is a leading innovator in the power semiconductor industry, specializing in gallium nitride (GaN) and high-voltage silicon carbide (SiC) technologies, which are pivotal for applications in AI data centers, performance computing, energy infrastructure, and industrial electrification.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Navitas Semiconductor announced a strategic shift towards high-power markets, focusing on AI data centers and energy infrastructure. This pivot is part of the company’s Navitas 2.0 strategy, aiming to capitalize on high-growth and higher-margin opportunities.

The financial results revealed a total revenue of $10.1 million for the quarter, a significant decrease from $21.7 million in the same period last year, and a GAAP loss from operations of $19.4 million, showing improvement from the previous year’s $29.0 million loss. Navitas highlighted its collaboration with NVIDIA for AI factory computing, showcasing its leadership in GaN and SiC technologies. Additionally, the company introduced new GaNFast™ FETs and SiC modules, further strengthening its position in the high-power semiconductor market.

Despite the current financial challenges, Navitas remains optimistic about its future prospects. The company anticipates a revenue of approximately $7.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, as it continues to streamline operations and focus on high-power market segments. Navitas is committed to enhancing its business scale and quality, aiming to deliver long-term value to its stakeholders.

