Nautilus Biotechnology Advances Toward 2026 Commercial Launch

Nautilus Biotechnolgy, Inc. ( (NAUT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Nautilus Biotechnolgy, Inc. presented to its investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., headquartered in Seattle, Washington, is a life sciences company focused on developing a platform for single-molecule proteome analysis, aiming to revolutionize proteomics and advance human health and medicine.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial report, Nautilus Biotechnology highlighted significant advancements in its proteome analysis platform, including progress in processing Tau proteoform samples and developing a new assay format. The company is on track to launch an early access program in the first half of 2026, with a full commercial launch expected later that year.

Key financial metrics from the report include a 19% decrease in operating expenses, down to $15.5 million, and a net loss of $13.6 million, which is an improvement from the $16.4 million loss in the same quarter of the previous year. Nautilus reported cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaling $168.5 million as of September 30, 2025.

Looking ahead, Nautilus Biotechnology remains focused on its path toward commercialization, with plans to expand its early access program and enhance its platform’s capabilities. The company is optimistic about enabling customers to leverage its technology and advancing toward full commercial availability in late 2026.

