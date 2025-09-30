NatWest Group Updates Total Voting Rights and Capital

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NatWest Group ( (GB:NWG) ) has provided an update.

NatWest Group plc announced its total voting rights and capital as of 30 September 2025, in compliance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The company reported a total of 32,170,969,520 voting rights, which shareholders can use to assess their interest in the company. This update is crucial for stakeholders to understand their voting power and any changes in their shareholding, impacting their influence in corporate decisions.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:NWG) stock is a Hold with a £570.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:NWG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:NWG is a Neutral.

NatWest Group’s strong earnings call and attractive valuation are significant positives, indicating robust financial health and strategic progress. However, technical analysis shows mixed signals, and cash flow volatility remains a concern.

More about NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc is a major banking and financial services company based in the United Kingdom. It primarily offers a range of financial products and services including personal and business banking, insurance, and wealth management. The company focuses on providing comprehensive financial solutions to its customers across the UK and Ireland.

Average Trading Volume: 23,791,576

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £41.68B

