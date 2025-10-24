NatWest Group Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from NatWest Group ( (NWG) ).

NatWest Group reported a strong financial performance in the third quarter of 2025, with total income rising to £4.2 billion and an attributable profit of £1.6 billion. The bank’s strategic focus on growth and simplification has led to increased lending, stable deposits, and a significant improvement in efficiency, as evidenced by a 5% reduction in the cost:income ratio. The bank’s capital generation and active balance sheet management have positioned it well for future growth, with a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 14.2%.

The most recent analyst rating on (NWG) stock is a Buy with a $16.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NatWest Group stock, see the NWG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NWG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NWG is a Outperform.

NatWest Group’s overall stock score reflects its strong financial performance and attractive valuation, supported by positive earnings call insights. While technical indicators show some short-term uncertainty, the company’s strategic initiatives and robust financial health position it well for future growth.

More about NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc is a major banking and financial services company based in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of services including retail banking, private banking, wealth management, and commercial and institutional banking. The company focuses on supporting customer growth through lending and deposit services, and is actively involved in helping individuals and businesses across various sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 3,229,926

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $58.19B

