NatWest Group Publishes Final Terms for GBP750 Million Notes

NatWest Group ( (GB:NWG) ) has issued an announcement.

NatWest Group plc has announced the publication of the Final Terms for its GBP750 million 4.758% Fixed to Fixed Rate Reset Notes due November 2031. These notes are part of the company’s £40 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme. The release of these terms is a significant step in NatWest’s financial strategy, potentially impacting its market operations and offering insights into its future financial planning.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:NWG) stock is a Hold with a £725.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NatWest Group stock, see the GB:NWG Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:NWG is a Outperform.

NatWest Group’s overall stock score is driven by strong earnings call performance and favorable valuation metrics. The company’s stable financial position and positive technical indicators further support the score, despite some challenges in cash flow management.

More about NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering banking and financial products. The company focuses on providing a range of services including personal and business banking, wealth management, and investment solutions, with a strong market presence in the UK.

Average Trading Volume: 22,615,393

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £47.97B

