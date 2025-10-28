NatWest Group Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NatWest Group ( (GB:NWG) ) has shared an update.

NatWest Group plc has announced the repurchase of 777,379 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with the intention to cancel these shares. This move is part of a strategic effort to manage the company’s capital structure and enhance shareholder value, reflecting a commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

More about NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc is a major banking and financial services organization based in the United Kingdom. It offers a wide range of services including personal and business banking, wealth management, and insurance. The company primarily focuses on the UK market, serving millions of customers with its comprehensive financial products.

Average Trading Volume: 21,539,467

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £45.89B

