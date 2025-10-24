NatWest Group Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NatWest Group ( (NWG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 24, 2025, NatWest Group plc announced the purchase of 269,316 of its own ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. These transactions, executed through Merrill Lynch International, are part of a strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. The company plans to cancel the repurchased shares, which will impact its treasury holdings and total shares in issue. This move is expected to strengthen NatWest’s market position by optimizing its capital structure and potentially increasing the value of remaining shares.

The most recent analyst rating on (NWG) stock is a Buy with a $16.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on NWG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NWG is a Outperform.

NatWest Group’s overall stock score reflects its strong financial performance and attractive valuation, supported by positive earnings call insights. While technical indicators show some short-term uncertainty, the company’s strategic initiatives and robust financial health position it well for future growth.



More about NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc is a major financial services company based in the United Kingdom, primarily involved in banking and financial services. The company operates in various segments including retail banking, commercial banking, and wealth management, focusing on providing comprehensive financial solutions to individuals, businesses, and institutions.

Average Trading Volume: 3,229,926

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $58.19B



