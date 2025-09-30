NatWest Group Advances Share Buyback Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from NatWest Group ( (GB:NWG) ) is now available.

NatWest Group plc has announced the purchase of 575,034 of its own ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This transaction, executed through Merrill Lynch International, reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:NWG) stock is a Hold with a £570.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NatWest Group stock, see the GB:NWG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:NWG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:NWG is a Neutral.

NatWest Group’s strong earnings call and attractive valuation are significant positives, indicating robust financial health and strategic progress. However, technical analysis shows mixed signals, and cash flow volatility remains a concern.

More about NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc is a major banking and financial services company based in the UK. It offers a wide range of services including personal and business banking, insurance, and wealth management, focusing primarily on the UK and Ireland markets.

Average Trading Volume: 23,791,576

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £41.68B

