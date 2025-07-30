Natural Gas Services Group Declares First Quarterly Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Natural Gas Services Group ( (NGS) ).

On July 30, 2025, Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. announced its Board of Directors declared the company’s first-ever quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, amounting to $0.40 annually. This dividend, payable on August 22, 2025, signifies a milestone reflecting the company’s strong financial performance and commitment to shareholder value. The announcement also included the release schedule for the company’s second quarter 2025 financial results, set for August 11, 2025, with a conference call to follow on August 12, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (NGS) stock is a Buy with a $32.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Natural Gas Services Group stock, see the NGS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NGS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NGS is a Outperform.

Natural Gas Services Group exhibits strong financial performance and positive strategic initiatives, which are the key drivers of its high stock score. While technical indicators show some bearish signals, the company’s solid earnings and strategic advancements, including corporate leadership changes and record rental revenues, contribute to its overall positive outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on NGS stock, click here.

More about Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. is a leading provider of natural gas compression equipment, technology, and services to the energy industry. The company designs, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities, primarily using equipment from third-party fabricators and OEM suppliers. It is headquartered in Midland, Texas, with a fabrication facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and service facilities in major oil and natural gas producing basins in the U.S.

Average Trading Volume: 70,175

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $306.6M

See more data about NGS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue