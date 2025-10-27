Nativo Resources Announces Executive Shareholding Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Echo Energy ( (GB:NTVO) ) is now available.

Nativo Resources Plc announced changes in shareholdings for its executive team. Executive Chairman Christian Yates now holds 3,490,395 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.75% of the company’s increased issued share capital, while CEO Stephen Birrell holds 7,030,866 Ordinary Shares, representing 1.51%. These changes are part of the company’s strategy to issue Director Salary Shares, reflecting its ongoing efforts to align management interests with those of shareholders. This development may impact the company’s market perception and stakeholder confidence, as it underscores the leadership’s commitment to the company’s growth and strategic goals.

More about Echo Energy

Nativo Resources Plc is a gold-focused mining company with interests in Peru. The company engages in primary gold mining, gold ore processing, and the recovery of gold from tailings. Nativo has acquired or optioned several projects for development and aims to expand further. Its immediate goal is to scale operations on the Tesoro Gold Concession, particularly focusing on the Bonanza and Morrocota mines. Additionally, Nativo plans to use portions of its free cash flow and future fund raises to purchase Bitcoin as a long-term treasury reserve asset.

Average Trading Volume: 44,396,083

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £2.07M

