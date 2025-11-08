National Health Investors Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

National Health Investors ( (NHI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information National Health Investors presented to its investors.

National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) is a self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in senior housing and medical facility investments, offering a diverse portfolio that includes independent living facilities, assisted living, memory care communities, and specialty hospitals.

In its third quarter of 2025, NHI reported strong financial results, highlighted by significant growth in its Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) and strategic acquisitions. The company transitioned seven properties to its SHOP portfolio and announced its first SHOP acquisition, contributing to a year-over-year growth in SHOP NOI of approximately 63%.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a net income per diluted share of $0.69, up from $0.65 the previous year, and a NAREIT FFO per diluted share of $1.09, compared to $1.03 in the prior year. Normalized FFO per diluted share increased to $1.32 from $1.03, reflecting the company’s strategic investments and operational improvements. NHI’s investment activity exceeded $303.2 million, surpassing last year’s figures, with a robust pipeline setting the stage for continued growth in 2026.

Looking ahead, NHI has updated its 2025 guidance, projecting NAREIT FFO per diluted share in the range of $4.62 to $4.65 and Normalized FFO per diluted share between $4.88 and $4.91. With a strong balance sheet and strategic positioning, NHI anticipates several years of excellent growth, driven by its ongoing investment activities and operational enhancements.

