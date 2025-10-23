National Bank Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

National Bank Holdings Corp ( (NBHC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information National Bank Holdings Corp presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating in the financial sector, providing community banking services through its subsidiaries, NBH Bank and Bank of Jackson Hole Trust, across several U.S. states including Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming. The company focuses on delivering high-quality client service and has a comprehensive residential mortgage banking group.

In its third quarter of 2025 financial results, National Bank Holdings Corporation reported a net income increase to $35.3 million, or $0.92 per diluted share. The company maintained a strong net interest margin of 3.98% and demonstrated solid credit quality with an improving non-performing loans ratio. Additionally, NBHC is preparing to close a strategic acquisition of Vista Bancshares, which is expected to enhance its presence in high-growth Texas markets.

Key financial highlights include a $1.3 million increase in net income from the previous quarter, with adjusted earnings per share reaching $0.96. The company’s return on average tangible common equity was 14.72%, and net interest income increased due to an additional day in the quarter. NBHC also reported a provision release of $1.5 million, reflecting improved asset quality.

The company’s strategic acquisition of Vista Bancshares, valued at approximately $365.4 million, is anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2026. This acquisition is expected to expand NBHC’s asset base to approximately $12.4 billion and deposits to $10.4 billion, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Looking ahead, National Bank Holdings Corporation remains focused on disciplined loan and deposit pricing and capital growth. The management is optimistic about the upcoming acquisition and its potential to enhance service offerings and market presence, reinforcing its position as a premier regional bank.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue